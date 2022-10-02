Magnum PI season 5 premiere date: Will we learn it in October?

Are we going to have a chance to learn an official Magnum PI season 5 premiere date at NBC in the near future? Take, for example, at some point this month? Since we are in October now, it is a chance for us to get a little more information.

Of course, we should note that we are very much at the mercy of the network to determine whether or not they want to announce something more. The fall season just started and with that in mind, they may want to see how some more shows play out before they announce much of anything. NBC may not know yet if they want the show to come back in January or March; beyond that, they also may not know yet what night they want the show to air. Because season 5 is only ten episodes, that does give them a little more flexibility than they have with the average show on the lineup. We’re sure that on some level, they are probably grateful to have that. It just makes things a little bit frustrating on the outside looking in.

For the time being, we consider it to be a pipe dream that we get a premiere date this month. It’d be wonderful if it happens but, at least for now, it ultimately feels a little bit too early. We think, at least for now, that November is a more realistic possibility since NBC will be able to better gauge the performance of all of the other shows beforehand. That matters when it comes to putting everyone in the best place possible to succeed.

In the end, the biggest thing that we hope is that the network gives Jay Hernandez and the rest of the cast ample time in order to really get the word out there no matter when the date is — we want to see it succeed! After all, we’re hoping that season 6 (already renewed) will not end up being the final one.

