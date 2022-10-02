Is Cecily Strong leaving Saturday Night Live? Where is she?

Is Cecily Strong leaving Saturday Night Live at some point during season 48? We would understand if you had that question.

Why? Let’s just start by talking here about the fact that the actress was not in the opening credits, and that may cause some people out there to freak out. That’s probably even more the case when you remember that the show has undergone a radical change over the past several months, with eight cast members departing for various reasons and four coming on board the show for the first time.

So where is Cecily? Well, the good news here is that she is not actually leaving the show. According to a report from TVLine, the actress is currently performing Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe on the other side of the country, and will be doing so until later this month. After that point, she will come back to the sketch show — so you don’t have to worry about the future there. We just have a little ways to go until we see her again.

In a way, SNL should just be grateful to have her back for at least a little while. Just consider all the other departures! Her staying for another season does give the show a little more continuity, but we are saying this well aware of the fact that she may not be around TOO much longer. That’s no commentary on anything that Strong has said; rather, we’ve just seen numerous examples over the years of cast members departing once you get around to that point. Kenan Thompson, of course, is the exception rather than the rule when it comes to this, as he is the longest-tenured cast member ever.

