Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2: Is Symphony gone?

We had a feeling entering Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 7 that there would be some pretty huge beats in the story. There had to be, right? This is a show that is building towards the endgame for the time being, and that means more and more characters being in danger.

Judging from the ending tonight, the person in danger could have been Symphony, the man who has had an on-again, off-again relationship with Patina Miller’s character for quite some time. We know that she cares about him, but there is also that part of her that recognizes that he may be a liability. He knows a lot about her business, and that means someone else who could talk in a certain situation.

So at the closing of tonight’s episode, we saw Raq drive by Symphony’s and for a moment, it did 100% appear as though she was ready to pull the trigger. So why didn’t that happen? Well, the answer to that was a little bit complicated. Some of it may have been emotional, just in the way that you would expect given their history. Also, we know that Symphony has a chance to start up a new life elsewhere; we don’t think that he made that decision lightly, but he had an opportunity.

Given that there are still a few more episodes to go this season, we’ll just have to see where things go and how they wrap up by the end. It DOES appear as though Symphony is going to be gone for the time being, but you never know what the future holds in this world! We could easily see someone tracking him down if there was a way to use him to get to Raq. (Burke tried to get something out of him, but failed.)

