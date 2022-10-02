Saturday Night Live has Adam Levine, Arnie Hammer ‘game show’

The premiere of Saturday Night Live had a chance to do a LOT of fun stuff, and that included taking on Adam Levine’s direct messages.

This episode had an opportunity to mock just about anything/everything from the past few months, and we can’t say we’re shocked that they took on the Maroon 5 frontman OR Arnie Hammer in a random game-show parody that was all about sliding into Instagram DMs. We think it’s pretty fair to say that this was every bit as weird as you would have imagined. Add to this the presence of Kenan Thompson randomly as Neil DeGrasse Tyson and then Bowen Yang as himself.

What did we learn from this? Well, that these people just can’t help themselves. A lot of this sketch was built off of pretty obvious, lowest-common-denominator jokes, but we personally rather like that the show didn’t swing that hard for the fences tonight. In the end, it really didn’t have to! All it needed to focus on was just taking on some topical issues and be as weird and silly as possible. They really just needed to validate to people that they had a great reason to still be around.

What the first half of this show proved to us is that the writers did come in with a lot of ideas as to how to make things fun right away. After all, we got this, the Charmin bears (something we never quite thought that we’d have), and then also something totally random from “Nicole Kidman” talking AMC Theaters. Not everything was super-topical but in the end, not everything had to be. The whole idea tonight was just to be funny. Everything else cane come about later without a problem.

Now, let’s just hope that the rest of the show tonight is on the same exact level.

