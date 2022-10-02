Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on the Paramount Network? It goes without saying, but of course we want more of the show! Really, it just comes down to whether or not we have a chance to see it, or if we’re stuck waiting for a good while longer.

Now, we have the bad news: The Kevin Costner series may be coming soon, but we’re not quite there as of yet. We’ll be stuck waiting a little while longer to see what’s coming.

For the time being, Paramount is still planning to bring the show back on Sunday, November 13 — that plan hasn’t changed and of course, we consider that to be a great thing. The show is even moving full-steam ahead on delivering new episodes here, as we’ve already seen a trailer that is showing a lot of action … plus some big surprises.

(Warning: There are spoilers ahead, so move forward with that in mind.)

The epic season 5 trailer made it clear that there is going to be a time jump. Not only that, but this jump will move us forward to a time in which John Dutton is actually Governor! We thought that the series was going to show us the character on the campaign trail but clearly, they wanted to get to the big stuff right away. He’s going to have more power than ever but ultimately, that could come with more challenges. Not only that, but it could come with more enemies. We already know there are a lot of different people out there who want the guy dead, and that includes plenty of people at Market Equities. That organization is 100% still going to be around, so go ahead and be prepared for that.

Also, get set to learn a lot more about Beth’s past…

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Yellowstone season 5 premiere?

