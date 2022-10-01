Walker season 3 premiere spoilers: The cliffhanger aftermath

The Walker season 3 premiere is coming to The CW on Thursday night — curious to learn more about the big premiere now?

If you watched the season 2 finale (which you most likely did, if you’re reading this), then you know a good bit already about how crazy things are going to be from the get-go. After all, consider everything that happened with the title character being captured! There’s so much that we have to learn in terms of who captured Cordell and also why. Early indications are that this is tied to a part of his past that we don’t know a lot about as of yet … but time will tell. The most important thing right now is that this could be a super-intense and action-packed way to start things off.

If you haven’t seen the full premiere synopsis yet, go ahead and check that out below:

SEASON PREMIERE – Picking up where we left off in season 2, it’s graduation day and the Walker family is turning a corner into a seemingly hopeful future that is until Cordell (Jared Padalecki) goes missing, and his mysterious captors are trying to break him down physically and mentally. Meanwhile, Captain James (Coby Bell), Cassie (Ashley Reyes) and the rest of the Rangers have all hands on deck to bring Cordell home safely but Stella (Violet Brinson) has ideas of her own on how she can help. Steve Robin directed the episode written by Seamus Kevin Fahey & Anna Fricke (#301). Original airdate 10/6/2022. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

We do think there’s a chance Jared Padalecki’s character finds himself free from these captors by the end of the premiere, but that doesn’t mean the story is over. After all, we expect that this is something that could be a part of the season for weeks on end.

