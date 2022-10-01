The Witcher season 3 premiere date: Our October hopes

The Witcher season 3 is coming to Netflix next summer, and that alone is a cause for celebration. With that being said, isn’t it fair to want a little bit more? We all have that hunger for more as TV fans, especially with a show that is as immersive as this one. It puts you into the world of these characters for hours at a time, and there’s a reason why the streaming service is building a whole franchise around it.

Now that we’ve set the table here for all things The Witcher, let’s pose the following question, as well: Are we going to learn something more over the course of October? Is that too much to realistically hope for?

We’d love to sit here and say that this is when Netflix is going to show off a trailer or some additional insight as to what lies ahead, but we do also recognize that this is somewhat of a pipe dream. We’re so far out from the premiere at this point that there is no real reason for the streamer to rush anything; the big reason they announced something last weekend was because of the big Tudum fan event. Filming may be done for season 3, but there is a lot of work to do when it comes to post-production and planning out more of what the future holds. If you love The Witcher, you know there’s a lot of big stuff coming across the board — but also that Netflix will probably wait until 2023 to share too much else.

For the time being, let’s just cross our collective fingers and hope that the show lives up to some of the hype from seasons 1 and 2.

