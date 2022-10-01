Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 2 spoilers: Bailey’s role

How is Bailey going to be involved in Grey’s Anatomy season 19? As we prepare for the premiere, this is definitely something we wonder — and for good reason!

First and foremost, just remember for a moment what happened to the character at the end of this past finale. This is someone who departed the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in the midst of the residency program being shut down and when you consider some of her problems with stress, this is probably the best thing for her. It gives her a chance to recharge her batteries a little bit and better evaluate what her future will be, but of course, we can’t imagine this hospital without Bailey long-term. She’s already been featured in some promos for this season, so it feels inevitable that in some form, she is going to make her way back to this institution. We just have to wait and see what that looks like, let alone when it actually happens.

What we can at least tell you now is that entering Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 2, Chandra Wilson’s character will be involved — at least in a story outside the hospital. Just take a look at the synopsis below:

“Wasn’t Expecting That” – The attending surgeons and interns work together to solve a medical mystery when a college kid comes in with what first looks like food poisoning but has escalating and dire complications. Meanwhile, Jo spends her day off with Bailey on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, OCT. 13 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

In addition to potentially featuring Jo and Bailey in a fun storyline, we do appreciate Grey’s Anatomy reminding everyone that doctors do occasionally have time off! It may not happen all that often, but it does very much still happen.

What do you most want to see from Bailey during Grey’s Anatomy season 19?

