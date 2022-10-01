Game of Thrones – Jon Snow spin-off: The biggest challenge

As we prepare for the final episodes of House of the Dragon season 1, we can’t forget about the potential Jon Snow spin-off. How could we? We are talking here about one of the most anticipated theoretical shows out there!

Why say theoretical here? Well, the simple answer is that as of this writing, HBO still hasn’t confirmed that this is happening. Sure, all signs seem to suggest that we’re going to see it at least film a pilot, but we know that this is a network that takes its time. They don’t like to rush anything and honestly, they have no reason to do so.

So while we wait to learn a little bit more about this potential show, it does feel like its biggest challenge right now is clear: Not having any source material from George R.R. Martin.

When you think about the best seasons of Game of Thrones, they were without a doubt the ones that had clearly defined source material. The later ones (the ones ahead of the books) were the most creatively challenging. While Martin is aware of the project and Kit Harington’s role in developing the concept, the author’s day-to-day involvement isn’t quite clear. Compare that to House of the Dragon, where there is not only source material, but he also serves as an executive producer.

The biggest challenge with keeping George in the loop through this developmental process is his busy schedule, given that he has the aforementioned prequel, The Winds of Winter, and so many other things on the docket. It could be a rather overwhelming amount of things already, so the idea of adding to it could prove to be a little much in the end.

