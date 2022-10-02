Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS, season 14 premiere?

Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? We know that the network has already made us wait a good while to see the season 14 premiere. Is that wait over?

On paper, of course it’d make all the sense in the world that we’re at the end of the hiatus here. After all, The Equalizer is back on the air! Why wouldn’t the network go ahead and air the full lineup? Well, the unfortunate reality here is that this isn’t happening. There is no new episode of NCIS: LA tonight, and there is also a pretty specific reason for it. The show would be stuck premiering at 10:30 p.m. Eastern or even later if it premiered tonight due to the NFL and clearly, CBS did not want to bury the Chris O’Donnell – LL Cool J show in the middle of the night. With that in mind, it’s coming back next week and with a big installment titled “Game of Drones.” In here, you’ll see Callen and Kilbride potentially learn about Hetty’s fate in Syria, and also of course a big case back at home.

For more, check out the full synopsis if you haven’t seen it already.

“Game of Drones” – The NCIS team searches for a suspect and their motive following the bombing of a large facility where military combat drones are assembled. Also, Callen and Kilbride get troubling news about a body found in Syria, on the 14th season premiere of the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Oct. 9 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

If all of this was not enough for you, remember that this episode is also going to give us a chance to learn a little bit more about Deeks and Kensi as parents. There’s a lot to look forward to here! Let’s just hope that it is worth the wait.

