Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: When will we learn it?

Are you stoked already to learn the Bridgerton season 3 premiere date over at Netflix? Well, if so, congratulations! We tend to think that you are like the majority of other people out there. We’re psyched about the fact that there are some more episodes coming, and we hope that there are going to be a few other announcements sprinkled in for us here and there.

Unfortunately, we are still facing the unfortunate reality that we’ll be waiting at least a little while to see some of them. It’s already clear that we’re not seeing the show until at least 2023, and it could be the late spring, summer, or even fall. Remember that Netflix also has the Queen Charlotte series set in the same universe, and more than likely it’s going to be out on the streaming service before season 3 is. We’d say that this is something to just go ahead and expect in advance.

No matter when season 3 premieres, just how much lead-up are we going to have in advance? We felt like this would be at least a fun subject to dive further into here. Based on the information that we’ve got at present, it does seem as though Netflix could reveal the start date at least three months before it’s back — or at least that’s the best-case scenario here. If you look back to season 2, the streamer announced the late March premiere date back on Christmas Day 2021 — basically, making sure that viewers were aware far in advance and they’ll have time to prepare. We could see something similar here.

Of course, we also think it’d be a Christmas miracle if we even learned a date for season 3 this year. Netflix is going to take their time, and this makes all the sense in the world given that new episodes are still in production. Even once they are done, there is a process that will need to be done in order to ensure they are ready to air.

