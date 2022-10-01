Magnum PI season 5: New Jay Hernandez, Tim Kang photo!

The past couple of days have been nice for a lot of Magnum PI fans — why not top it off with a great new BTS photo?

In a post on Twitter (see below), you can see series star Jay Hernandez share a goofy image of himself alongside Tim Kang from the set of the show. It looks like this could be La Mariana, and the two are having a grand ol’ time right in the midst of filming some scenes.

Is Gordon Katsumoto letting loose a little bit? That’s a fun thing to think about, though in general thinking about the return of Magnum PI to TV is fun! The fans worked super-hard to ensure that we got a season 5 at a new home in NBC, and that is something Jay referenced himself in his post. This goes along with the news yesterday that the show’s social-media handles are gradually starting to change, and we also just learned a brand-new season 5 episode title, as well.

It’s great to see that the writers’ room and the cast are all doing their best to promote the show early, mostly because 1) it generates discussions like these and 2) most of the mainstream promotion is still a little way out. More than likely, NBC is going to wait to push a lot of stuff too heavily until we get around to later in the year. The earliest season 5 is going to premiere is January, and right now they are understandably more in the weeks of talking through everything else that they’ve got coming on the air. A lot of patience will be required, but we already feel like the end result will be great.

After all, isn’t Magnum PI season 5 going to be celebratory? We imagine it will be funny, meaningful, and action-packed — a lot of the things that we already know and appreciate about this show.

What are you the most excited for with the return of Magnum PI at its new home in NBC?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned — we’ve got more coming during the hiatus. (Photo: NBC.)

Sooooo, guys. It's Friday and this is me & my best bud @Tim__Kang on the set of Magnum PI shooting season 5 thanks to YOU. Weeeeee're baaaaaaaack. 😜 pic.twitter.com/ofUjaMEnuS — Jay Hernandez (@jay_hernandez) October 1, 2022

