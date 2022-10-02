Bloodlands season 2 episode 4 spoilers: The fight for the gold

Next week on Bloodlands season 2 episode 4, are we going to get the effective aftermath of an origin story.

The first thing that we should note is that it’s actually pretty exciting to see so many people fighting for gold in 2022. Isn’t it a little bit different? While tonally the BBC series remains just as gritty as what we saw the first time around, we do appreciate the effort being taken here to differentiate it from the pack. This is not a show that is just out to repeat itself or dive into a few things that we’ve already seen.

For a few more specifics, go ahead and read the full Bloodlands season 2 episode 4 synopsis with other news on what lies ahead:

With the origins of the gold confirmed, an American gangster arrives in Dunfolan to take back what is his. Birdy makes a shocking discovery.

We should note that after episode 3, we are officially at the halfway point of this story! Like many other British dramas, the priority for Bloodlands is to not necessarily be around for a long time. Instead, it is simply setting out to try and tell a story that is jam-packed, dramatic, and keeps you more or less guessing from start to finish. Isn’t that what a lot of us should want in general? We do tend to think so. Of course, we also hope that at least most of the main characters make it through alive.

As for a possible cliffhanger leading into episode 5, we’re of course looking towards Birdy. This episode is almost sure to give us something, mostly due to the fact that the producers are going to want to do everything within their power to ensure that we keep watching. They’d be silly not to!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Bloodlands season 2 episode 4 over on BBC One?

