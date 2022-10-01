Magnum PI season 5 episode 3 title spoilers: What does it mean?

Just in case you are curious to learn the Magnum PI season 5 episode 3 title to kick off the weekend, we’ve got you covered! Beyond just that, we’ll also dive a little bit more into what this title could actually mean.

In a post on Twitter (see below), the official writers’ room confirmed that “Number one with a Bullet” is the name for this installment. It was written by longtime writer and now executive producer David Wolkove, who also worked prior to this for many years on Hawaii Five-0. It’s also got a great director in Eagle Egilsson, who has done episodes of this show before in addition to Lucifer, MacGyver, Gotham, and one of the most underrated shows on TV in Hightown. Seriously, go watch Hightown.

For those who aren’t familiar with the phrase “number one with a bullet,” it basically means something or someone that is far superior than anything / anyone else. That may not be the literal use of it in the episode, since the writers like to be clever with their double meanings. Yet, this is an interesting thing to think about! It could just be a reference to some action sequences or the case of the week. Or, it could be analogous to how Magnum and Higgins feel for each other — the most important people in one another’s lives.

This title does continue the always-awesome Magnum PI tradition of naming episodes in a way where you could expect something explosive just around every corner, and we do tend to think that the writers are hitting the ground running this season. The season 4 finale set up big stuff for Magnum and Higgins both and with the entire team getting this new lease on life at NBC, this marks a chance to really try out some cool ideas and pay tribute to the fans that got them here.

