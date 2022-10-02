The Equalizer season 3 episode 2 spoilers: After the abduction…

As you get yourself set for The Equalizer season 3 episode 2 on CBS next week, it should be clear already that there are a lot of different objectives and things being juggled. Take, for starters, the abduction of one Robyn McCall in the season 2 finale. This isn’t something that can be forgotten about immediately for a number of reasons — it’s also the sort of thing that is going to stick with everyone close to Queen Latifah’s character for a long time.

Ultimately, Aunt Vi and Delilah both could have a lot on their plate for episode 2, and seeing them emotionally recover will be one of the main events here. For more, just go ahead and check out the official synopsis:

“Where There’s Smoke” – The team helps an NYFD firefighter’s daughter when her father suddenly goes missing. Also, Aunt Vi and Delilah continue to cope after McCall’s abduction, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Oct. 9 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

The first thing that we do appreciate entering this episode is the writing staff being 100% cognizant that Robyn’s situation isn’t just something that you get past overnight and move on. It will impact everyone for some time! Of course, there’s also still a lot of other stuff going on here, as well. This is a show that will continue to have that case-of-the-week element, so don’t expect that to go away just because of the events of the last two episodes. In some ways, we would argue that this is a big part of the show’s success.

We just hope that moving forward, this is a show that continues to capture an audience in the way that it did the first two seasons. There is ultimately no denying that it is increasingly hard to be a network TV show these days.

