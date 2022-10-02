Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? We know that we’ve been waiting forever for the season 3 premiere. The fact that season 2 ended with such an epic cliffhanger only makes it worse.

Now, here is where we can finally hand over a slice of good news: The show is just about back! In a matter of hours Queen Latifah and the rest of the cast will arrive with “Boom.,” a potentially game-changing installment on multiple fronts. For starters, you have the fact that Robyn McCall was abducted at the end of season 2 and has to do everything she can to escape. Also, you’re adding in here the fact that her personal and professional lines are about to blur further. Her family is really the group of people who could come together to help her, but they’ll need help from her vigilante team.

Without a doubt, all of this will be exciting — and on the other side, there is no real putting the metaphorical toothpaste back in the tube. To get a little more insight, go ahead and check out the full The Equalizer season 3 premiere synopsis below:

“Boom.” – In the aftermath of her abduction, the walls between McCall’s family and vigilante life continue to crumble as those closest to her must come together for the first time to save her, on the third season premiere of THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Oct. 2 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

We don’t think that we’re giving a whole lot away when we say that Robyn is going to survive the premiere, mostly because it’s hard to imagine the show without her. Yet, there are still a lot of other things well worth wondering, including if there are any other casualties … or how Robyn will feel about these rescue efforts after the fact.

