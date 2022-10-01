Blue Bloods season 13 premiere spoilers: Jamie gets angry!

After an incredibly long wait the Blue Bloods season 13 premiere is going to be coming on CBS this coming Friday. Want to learn a little more about it now?

For the sake of this piece, let’s focus our discussion in mostly around the character of Jamie Reagan, who is about to get heated in a way that we rarely see from the guy. As for the reason why he is doing this, it has a lot to do with Erin and some of the policies over at the DA’s Office.

In a preview over at TV Insider, you can get a slightly broader picture of the whole crisis. He is irate because he feels like criminals are being released only to commit crimes again; meanwhile, Erin doesn’t feel the same exact way (obviously). This show has long done a good job of trying to show multiple sides of an issue, and you certainly have a prime example of this here. When it comes to Jamie, you have someone who is (of course) going to view things as the cop who has to arrest people all the time. He’s not thinking about the bulk of released criminals wanting to simply get a second chance at life. He isn’t using that much nuance in his decision-making. Erin, meanwhile, can better understand a potential path for redemption for some of these men and women. Not every person will be a success story, but maybe you can get some on a path to reform.

Don’t expect this to be the only incident between Erin and one of her brothers in season 13; if she ends up being elected District Attorney, more responsibility will be on her than ever. That means not only fending them off, but dealing with other critics, as well.

