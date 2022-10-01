Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: Surprises start early

The wait for Yellowjackets season 2 to premiere on Showtime is undoubtedly long and with that in mind, incredibly frustrating. We’re sure that by December, we all could be losing our minds — at least, of course, if there isn’t an announcement at that point.

Luckily, we do think come Christmas there’s a chance that we could hear something, especially since early scuttlebutt suggests that a late February or March premiere could be on the table. Of course, everything is also still subject to change.

Of course, there’s more to speculate about beyond just possible dates — why not get into how early things are going to get truly crazy in season 2?

If you recall, season 1 ended with a series of shocks, from the death of Jackie to the evidence that some of Lottie’s bizarre rituals are seemingly continuing in the present. We know that this character is very much around and with that in mind, she 100% should be feared.

In a new interview with Newsweek, cast member Christina Ricci (who plays Misty) makes it very much clear that this new season is going to hit the ground running with some of the shockers:

“It feels like to me Season 2 is going to be better than Season 1 … There’s some real surprising, crazy stuff that happens very early on.”

We feel like we’ll meet the adult versions of both Lottie and Van early on in season 2 and with that, probably get a better sense of just how difficult it gets out in the wilderness. We’ve already seen some of the Antler Queen mythology and rituals, but that scene in the pilot was likely just one overall part of the process. There’s a reason why Shauna and others are holding onto those secrets so tightly.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

