The Serpent Queen season 1 episode 5 spoilers: Catherine’s move

The Serpent Queen season 1 episode 5 will be coming to Starz in a single week’s time, and it seems as though Catherine is about to get a crash course in ruling quite like never before. After all, she will be in charge of France with King Henry’s departure, and that should prove to be a rather pivotal moment in this story.

Of course, we’ve known from the very start that this show is not going to be able to fully encapsulate Catherine’s life unless it goes on for years on end. There is just so much ground to cover here from start to finish, from her time as a wife to then a mother. Her influence extended far beyond just a few years. So much of her journey, of course, is about much of what she learned and how she implemented it; that is what makes this particular episode coming up so important.

If you want to get some additional insight now on where things could go from here, just go ahead and read the full The Serpent Queen season 1 episode 5 synopsis below:

King Henri departs to lead an army to defend France and places Catherine in charge as Regent, allowing her to test her powers further. Catherine asks Rahima to search Mary’s room for a letter.

The further we get into this story, the more complicated things may become … but isn’t this show better when it’s complicated? Catherine is not someone who has seen a lot of time in the spotlight on past series or movies; this is no retelling of Queen Elizabeth I or King Henry VIII. There is so much that can be further examined and discussed from this show, especially when it comes to what motivated her and just how she ended up wielding some of her influence as successfully as she did.

