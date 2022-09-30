Vikings: Valhalla season 2 premiere date: What to hope for

Is it too early to discuss a potential Vikings: Valhalla season 2 premiere date at Netflix? From our vantage point, we don’t quite think so!

After all, consider some of the variables that are at play here. First and foremost, the streaming service shared a clip for the sequel series while at Tudum earlier this month — you can take a look at that below. We don’t think they would do that unless they are planning to launch the historical drama within the next 6-8 months.

So is such a date feasible? This would mean that the show would be back by April or May, at the latest, and we do tend to think that this is possible. Series early on in their runs do benefit very much from having smaller hiatuses between seasons. If you want to keep people hooked, that’s a good way to do it.

There’s also another reason why Vikings: Valhalla season 2 could come out around that time — when the renewal was first announced all the way back in March. That allowed the producers more lead-up time in order to make a premiere in this sort of window possible.

Will it be coming later this year?

Absolutely not; that is one thing that we can confirm with 100% certainty. The aforementioned video preview we mentioned made it clear that we won’t see the show back until we get around to 2023. Anything else would be wishful thinking. (At least we do know already that there is a season 3 officially greenlit, which means that there’s one less thing to be concerned about when it comes to the long-term future at present. Netflix has a lot of faith in this franchise, not that this is a shock given the success of the original on History Channel.)

