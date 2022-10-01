House of the Dragon season 1 episode 7: ‘Driftmark’ run time

We know already that this weekend’s House of the Dragon season 1 episode 7 carries with it the title “Driftmark.” With that, now feels like the perfect time to ponder something more: How long of an episode are we looking at here?

Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve had an opportunity to see the HBO epic deliver stories that are a little bit longer than an hour. So what are we getting this time around?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos every Sunday night!

The good news for those of you who like longer episodes is that technically, we are going to have a chance to get more of the same this weekend. However, it’s only by a little bit. Episode 7 is currently set to run for an hour and two minutes, so you at least are going to get a generous amount of content from start to finish here.

What we can assume from the outside looking in is that this is going to be one of the most chaotic, dramatic episodes yet. How could it not be based on what just happened? We just saw Larys kill members of his own family to ensure his own end goals — which could also mean further manipulation of Alicent Hightower. Meanwhile, Laena took her own life via dragon, and that could lead Daemon to remove himself from his pseudo-exile and get a little bit closer to King’s Landing once more. We still think that there’s more of the story to come from Rhaenyra and Daemon together, as well — the battle for the throne is far from over, especially with Viserys’ health in poor condition.

Related – Be sure to score more House of the Dragon updates right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to House of the Dragon season 1 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







