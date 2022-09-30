Saturday Night Live premiere video: Miles Teller, Bowen Yang set

After a long wait, Saturday Night Live is finally set to premiere this weekend! Are you ready to get some much-needed comedy from this world? It goes without saying that we are.

In order to better set the stage here for what lies ahead, why don’t we go ahead and hear from the premiere host in Miles Teller? If you look below, you can see an official promo for this weekend’s installment that features the host alongside musical guest Kendrick Lamar and cast member Bowen Yang — who is one of the marquee stars now more than ever. Remember that SNL lost a whopping eight cast members over the past few months for various reasons, and they’re only bringing four new featured players on board. This is the biggest cast turnaround in years, and it’s going to be imperative on Bowen / the other returning favorites to make sure that this is as smooth a transition as possible. There’s almost sure to be some rocky moments here and there.

Luckily, Kenan Thompson is one of the people staying put. He’s as much of a constant as this series has ever had over the years, and he doesn’t seem to have any desire to leave soon.

Some of the quips from Teller in the promo are moderately amusing but to us, one of the funniest things is that Kendrick just stands there and says nothing at all for the entirety of it. We have to assume that this was a deliberate choice, but it’s super-awkward since usually, the musical guest at least says something in these previews. He’s really just on the wavelength of “I couldn’t be bothered” and honestly, more power to him.

