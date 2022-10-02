Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 9 spoilers: Last before finale

Next week on Hallmark you’re going to have a chance to see Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 9 — and yes, this is a pivotal story for many reasons.

Where do we start? It’s rather simple: By reminding ourselves that we’re close to the end of the road. This is the penultimate episode of the season and whatever happens here is going to build directly into the series finale. It’s going to be emotional — that much feels more or less assured. You need to be prepared for that, but we hope that you’re prepared for a few lighter moments along the way.

The biggest thing that we really should say / remind you of first and foremost here is simply that things are probably going to get a little darker before they get light and cheery again. There have to be some stakes in the finale, and that is what the story ahead (titled “Spring Can Really Hang You up the Most”) could be all about.

Below, you can see the full Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 9 synopsis with a few more details on what lies ahead:

Mick gets closer to the ones he loves while Evan and Luke push themselves away. Mick continues to rebuild his relationship with Megan. Luke recovers from a gunshot after stopping a robbery. Stars Robert Buckley and Meghan Ory.

Do we think that Evan and Abby will be okay? We tend to think so, mostly because we don’t think that Hallmark necessarily wants to end this show in a way that’s going to leave a lot of people miserable. Fundamentally, there’s just no real reason for them to even consider that! While we don’t think Abby needs a man in her life to be happy, there have been so many romantic undertones since the beginning and we think those will be there until the end.

