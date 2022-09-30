Dancing with the Stars 31: Bond night news for Gabby Windey, cast

Monday night’s Dancing with the Stars 31 episode is going to bring something different to the table. After all, Bond Night is ahead! The remaining fourteen stars are going to be dancing to songs made iconic by the James Bond film series. What’s great about all this is pretty simple: You have so many different choices and styles, as well as music that dates back decades. Some of these songs are super-familiar already, and others are serious throwbacks.

Without further ado, let’s get to some of the choices! These actually come courtesy of the official 007 Website itself.

Joseph Baena and Alexis Warr – Argentine Tango – Writing’s On the Wall by Sam Smith

Selma Blair and Sasha Farber – Rumba – For Your Eyes Only by Sheena Easton

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson – Tango – The Name’s Bond… James Bond by David Arnold & Nicholas Dodd

Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke – Samba – Los Muertos Vivos Estan by Thomas Newman ft. Tambuco

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas – Rumba – No Time To Die by Billie Eilish

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev – Argentine Tango – Another Way to Die by Jack White and Alicia Keys

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten – Rumba – Goldfinger by Shirley Bassey

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater – Tango – You Know My Name by Chris Cornell

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart – Rumba – The World Is Not Enough by Garbage

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki – Rumba – Thunderball by Tom Jones

Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel – Rumba – Diamonds Are Forever by Shirley Bassey

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko – Rumba – Goldeneye by Tina Turner

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong – Rumba – License To Kill by Gladys Knight

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy – Cha Cha – Die Another Day by Madonna

Who is best suited?

Wayne Brady and Charli D’Amelio were already considered two of the favorites to win the whole thing, and we certainly think they’re going to benefit from these choices. Wayne gets arguably the most iconic orchestral score of the whole franchise, whereas Charli gets an extremely recent number. Meanwhile, Gabby Windey (another favorite) gets at least a fairly memorable song, and Cheryl has a chance to recover from a weaker outing with a really memorable track from decades ago.

Who are you rooting for when it comes to Dancing with the Stars 31 this Monday?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Disney+.)

