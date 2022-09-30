Mayans MC season 5 premiere date: When will we know it?

We’re right in the thick of fall at this point, and we are pretty aware that a Mayans MC season 5 premiere date is not on the horizon.

With this all said, is there still a timeframe as to when we can expect some more news? Television networks can be predictable with some things here and there, especially when it comes to release patterns for some of their annual shows.

Typically, cable networks and streaming services announce their start dates a little more than a couple of months in advance, and that absolutely was the case with the Sons of Anarchy follow-up back earlier this year. For those who are not familiar, they announced the premiere date of April 19 back on February 9. Can you expect a similar timeframe here? That seems likely.

If there is any reason at all why things could be slightly delayed, it is probably due to whatever the filming schedule is for season 5, coupled with some of the other programs that FX has coming up. We still don’t think there’s much of a reason to hold back on it now, though, given that things have improved in regards to the global health crisis for a good while now. Also, it just makes sense to keep people hooked when it comes to annual releases.

As for whether or not Mayans season 5 will be the end of the road, we’re cautiously optimistic that it won’t be. However, we are very much well-aware that we may have to wait and see for a good while until other announcements start to come out. Based on the way that season 4 ended, we at least feel confident in saying there is room for a lot more down the road.

Related – Check out some other news when it comes to Mayans MC and the future now

When do you think we could learn a little bit more news when it comes to a Mayans MC season 5 premiere date at FX?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for more updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







