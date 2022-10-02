SEAL Team season 6 episode 4 spoilers: Bravo’s in big trouble

As we get ourselves set up here for SEAL Team season 6 episode 4, it’s good to have a reasonably strong sense of what’s coming — and beyond just that, who could be in danger.

At the end of episode 3, the bulk of Bravo was operating in their latest mission, a particularly tough one given a relative shortage of allies. This is also one that showed the philosophical divide that is already here between Jason Hayes and the latest member of the team in Omar. Ray actually believes that it was a good thing to get someone this experienced on board, especially with the future of Bravo in danger. It lessens the load on everyone else, and we know that there is a struggle in general right now in the wake of Clay’s forced departure. He carried a heavy load for the team, and Jason still can’t overexert himself because of the TBI he suffered and took on most of last season.

Because SEAL Team is now on a streaming service in Paramount+, we expect that it is going to be more serialized than ever this season — which means that we could see Bravo deployed for a pretty long time while there are struggles back home. We’ve already seen some of that with Ray, and we know Jason has questions about Mandy’s whereabouts given that communication is not always easy.

Meanwhile, Clay back home is working to settle into a new role. This is a guy who has made it abundantly clear at this point that he still wants to be involved, really regardless of whatever that role may be. We know that he’s going to be separate from the rest of the team for a while, and there are a number of reasons for it. Story-wise there are ones that make sense and beyond just that, Max Thieriot jugging two shows made it so that he needed to roughly do his own thing.

