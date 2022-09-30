The Flash season 9 premiere date: When could we learn it?

Even though The CW is starting up their fall schedule soon, the network is keeping us in the dark on a The Flash season 9 premiere date.

Is that frustrating? You better believe it, and for a multitude of reasons. Let’s start, of course, with the fact that we’re inching closer to the end of the road here. This is the final season, and we know that it’s a shorter one that any other batch we’ve seen in the past. The whole idea here is to give closure to the stories of Barry, Iris, and a number of other characters. We’re not sure that every loose end will be tied up, but a number of them will. Remember also that this is not just the end for The Flash. It’s also the end for the entire Arrowverse in a way. Stargirl and Superman & Lois are doing more or less their own thing, even if there are some Easter eggs here and there.

So when exactly do we expect The Flash back? More than likely, it will premiere at some point between January and March — and of course, we anticipate that we’ll get a premiere date plus some other news as we inch closer to that. Our hope is that we’ll get the date a good two or three months before the show actually starts; that way, we can properly prepare. That also opens the door for us to get a trailer a good month or so before the series is back.

One thing that does seem clear entering season 9 is that we’re not going to be seeing the return of the Reverse Flash. For the time being, that character seems to be done. Instead, Cobalt Blue could be a Big Bad because of the final season from season 8; also, there could be callbacks to previous seasons and references to other parts of the universe.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Flash right now

When do you want to see The Flash season 9 on The CW?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back to make 100% sure you don’t want to miss any other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







