American Horror Story season 11: Where is the trailer for NYC?

Yesterday, the premiere date was first revealed for American Horror Story season 11, otherwise known as AHS: NYC. It’s a reason to be excited, especially when you think about the cast! Zachary Quinto, Billie Lourd, and Patti LuPone are just some of the main players this season, and we know that FX is going with an atypical strategy, as well. You are getting two episodes each week starting with the premiere on October 19.

Since the show is coming back SO soon, this does give us the perfect opportunity to ponder over the following: When are we going to see the first trailer? Not only that, but what will this trailer even contain in the first place?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more AMERICAN HORROR STORY videos!

It goes without saying, but time is of the essence when it comes to releasing a trailer. There is only so much time to get something out there, and we tend to think FX is aware of this. No one knows a thing officially yet about what lies ahead with this show, and we 100% think that this is something that needs to change before too long. How in the world can it not? We don’t think this will be one of those seasons where FX doesn’t release anything in advance, largely because there’s no clear reason for them to do something like this. What’s the clear benefit to them hiding the story? You want to get people more excited about what lies ahead.

According to some rumors that are already out there, we know already that season 11 of the franchise is going to be a period piece, one that is set of course in the Big Apple and could have a mixture of horror and true crime. Odds are, it’s going to look different from anything we’ve seen as of late.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to American Horror Story right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to an American Horror Story season 11 trailer?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back around for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







