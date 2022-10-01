The Blacklist season 10: A new James Spader sighting

For those of you excited to know that James Spader is back on set for The Blacklist season 10, you have to be stoked about the news from this week.

New photos made the rounds across the internet showing the actor, and we tend to think there’s one notable thing about them — at least in terms of Reddington’s appearance for the new season.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for news on THE BLACKLIST season 10 every Friday!

Remember the photos over the summer of Spader sporting what looked to be a pretty bushy beard? That did lead to some speculation that perhaps the actor was going for a new look as the character moving forward. It a fun thing to admittedly think about, mostly because we like it when this show does a few different things and takes some risks with some of their characters. We didn’t think it had to be some permanent thing — just remember that Donald Ressler had a beard for the start of last season.

Well, any hope of seeing a bearded Reddington is now in the dumpster. Spader was clean-shaven in some of the new behind-the-scenes photos, and that signals that the version of Raymond you’ll see is the same one roughly that has been there for most of the season. At the start of season 10, there’s a chance that the character is feeling a little more at peace now that he knows the truth about Liz Keen’s death. However, that is likely to not last once he realizes that Wujing is now in possession of Marvin’s list. He is going to face a very different sort of danger moving into season 10, as a lot of nefarious foes from the past are going to potentially resurface.

Related – Take a look at more news on The Blacklist right now, including the return of Panabaker to the series!

What do you want to see from James Spader as Reddington on The Blacklist season 10?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other news throughout the off-season. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







