Magnum PI season 5: An important social-media change!

We know that Magnum PI season 5 is currently in production, though there aren’t any huge behind-the-scenes updates to report on that front. The producers have to keep their secrets, after all — plus, isn’t the joy of television getting surprised here and there?

Rest assured, though, that we do still have something pretty fun to discuss in this piece today, and it is courtesy of the official Twitter account for the series. For those who haven’t noticed, the bio for the account now notes that the show is coming to NBC. This is something that they had not done in the past, and we’d assumed that a lot of it was due to the account still having CBS ties. Even still, the handle is @MagnumPICBS, though we tend to think that this will eventually change down the road, with the same being said for the link to the CBS website. There are just some things that change incrementally over time.

Also, it’s important to remember that if you are NBC right now, you are probably not rushing to do too much with Magnum PI simply because you don’t have to, at least at the moment. Time is still on your side, since the show is not coming back until early next year. We do think a more aggressive campaign for the show will start up in a month or two; given that the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks show is at a new home, NBC almost has to treat it as though it is a totally new show.

As for what we’re hoping to see on the upcoming season, think along the lines of more comedy, a little romance, and a few meaningful stories that manage to take us all by surprise. The show gets you so invested in the characters that it gives the writers leeway to tackle all sorts of things.

Now, we just gotta be patient while the production does their magic.

