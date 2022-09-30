Community movie ordered at Peacock! Will Donald Glover return?

Finally, after years of speculating, the Community prophecy of Six Seasons and a Movie has been met. Today, Peacock officially greenlit a movie based on the hit NBC / Yahoo Screen show, and it will stream at some point in 2023.

Yes, there is a tremendous amount of irony in the fact that Peacock, owned by the same company who originally canceled the comedy after season 5, are the ones to revive it now. Yet, nothing about this show’s journey has been expected. It evolved tremendously over the years from a somewhat-offbeat standard network TV comedy to some of the most creative and absurd programs out there. Eventually, Dan Harmon and the writers realized that if they were going to be on the bubble year after year, they’d just swing for the fences and try to create the weirdest show imaginable. There are so many memorable episodes over the years, and the talent present here was unparalleled.

So who IS going to be a part of the film? For now, the confirmed names include Joel McHale (Jeff), Gillian Jacobs (Britta), Alison Brie (Annie), Danny Pudi (Abed), Jim Rash (Dean Pelton), and Ken Jeong (Chang). Yvette Nicole Brown (Shirley) and Donald Glover (Troy) are not currently attached. Both were not series regulars for the final season, but we’re hoping that Brown will at least come back. Glover is more of an unknown just because he’s currently the biggest star out of the whole cast. He did do a reunion with everyone else during the height of the global health crisis, but that was over a couple of years ago at this point.

For the record, we never expected Chevy Chase to be involved given the circumstances around his exit. On the flip side, it’d be cool to see people like John Oliver, Paget Brewster, or Keith David involved, even if it feels like a pretty unlikely possibility.

The Community movie gained traction and speculation over the past few months thanks to comments from Brie, McHale, and others — but it still feels surreal that it’s actually happening. Rejoice!

What do you think about this Community movie getting the green light?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

