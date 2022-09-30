Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: The reason for a long wait

Of course, it goes without saying that we’d love to get a Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date in the near future. Unfortunately, that’s not going to happen. There is no formal renewal as of yet, and that has to happen before we can even begin to dive into anything else.

For the sake of this article, we thought we’d at least get into all of the reasons why the Karate Kid follow-up will not be back for a good while. After all, there are several to get into here!

The first one is something that we’ve reported on in the past, and we tend to think that it’s pretty darn simple: The producers are currently working on another show! It’s hard to do anything long-term without them having the time, and this is why it doesn’t matter if Netflix renews the show tomorrow or in a few weeks. (Rest assured, though, that we do expect a renewal at some point.)

Following getting the renewal news out there and having the creative team set, the next challenge is getting all of the cast in one place. Peyton List is working on another project; Xolo Maridueña already did a lot of work on his Blue Beetle movie, but there’s a lot of work to be done when it comes to promoting that. The younger cast is going to be increasingly in demand so scheduling specific openings will come as a challenge.

After all of this is done, then you can get into filming, and then all the episodes have to be edited and ready at once. Don’t be shocked if we’re stuck waiting until 2024 to see the karate comedy back, though it would be great to see more in late 2023. There is no word on whether season 6 could be the final season, though we do think we’re closer to the end at this point than the beginning.

