Trevor Noah leaving The Daily Show, host announces

Well, go ahead consider this news that we didn’t see coming tonight: Trevor Noah is leaving The Daily Show after a seven-year run. It’s not something anyone expected given the show’s acclaim / Emmy nominations, but we’re already at that point.

You can see Noah make the official announcement at the bottom of this article, including him talking about the origins of him being a major part of this show:

“One of the overriding feelings I found myself experiencing [on the show’s anniversary] was a feeling of gratitude… There’s so many people who make this thing come together, and I want to say thank you to the audience for an amazing seven years. It’s been wild. I remember when we first started, so many people didn’t believe in us. It was a crazy bet to make. I still think it was a crazy choice… What a journey it’s been.”

In the end, there is no controversy behind Noah’s decision to leave; he just feels like it’s the right time for him to do that. He was a comedian before he arrived on the show, and we’re sure he will be a comedian again.

Noah was the fourth full-time host of this franchise. It originally began with Craig Kilborn, but it is best known for having Jon Stewart at the helm for a solid decade and a half-plus. Noah came on board after that and now, the series moves on and the search begins for another host. Even if late-night comedy shows don’t generate the ratings they once did, we do tend to think this will be a highly coveted gig with a lot of contenders out there. It’s also a tough job since you want to be both a comedian, a satirist, and a political commentator and interviewer all within a short period of time.

We give Noah a lot of credit; following Stewart was not an easy thing to do, but he pulled it off and only got stronger as time progressed.

What do you think about Trevor Noah leaving The Daily Show?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and come back for some other updates. (Photo: Comedy Central.)

A special message from Trevor Noah pic.twitter.com/lMM8ll51fu — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 30, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







