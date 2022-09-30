House of the Dragon season 1 episode 7: What is Larys’ motive?

There are a number of different things to wonder about entering House of the Dragon season 1 episode 7 this weekend, but why not talk about Larys?

There are a few different things that stand out about this character at this point, and it begins with thinking a lot about why this character is doing that he is behind the scenes. He’s been compared already to Littlefinger, and we’ve already seen him go out of his way to take out members of his own family. Clearly, he’s dangerous, and he’s not someone who wants or needs a lot of credit. He wasn’t always the most visible player within the source material from George R.R. Martin, and that does give Ryan Condal a little bit of leeway.

So what is Larys trying to get out of his relationship with Alicent? Does he actually respect her at all? Speaking to TVLine, the actor behind the role in Matthew Needham shared some personal uncertainty on that subject:

I’m not sure [how he feels about her], really. I sort of go in and out. In his head, despite it being a very manipulative relationship, I think there is a sort of sick, weird affection. Again, like with the firefly, the light in the darkness, I think he can see the real her. I think. This is just my own opinion, but I think he can see what she’s capable of, and he wants to draw it out.

So will he be able to do it? That remains to be seen, but we think that Alicent in general has become a lot more careful and calculating than she used to be in the past. Thanks to the fractures between her and Rhaenyra, we think she’s more intent than ever to get Aegon on the throne. We’ll just have to see if that happens in the end.

