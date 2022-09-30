The White Lotus season 2: How many episodes is it?

The White Lotus season 2 is coming to HBO next month, and it has to be one of the most exciting premieres of the fall. The first season was a slice of magic from executive producer Mike White, as it managed to be both escapist and delightfully offbeat.

Some of these themes will continue in season 2, but it’s clear already that White isn’t just out to replicate what we saw in season 1. There’s a new setting in Sicily, and we could be seeing a slightly larger story, as well. According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, there are actually going to be seven episodes this time around, as opposed to the six we got in season 1.

As for the story, here is what new cast member Aubrey Plaza, who plays a lawyer named Harper Spiller, had to say to the aforementioned website:

“It’s more juicy, it feels like the stakes are higher and there’s more intense drama and plot twists than the first season … It’s more heightened in the way that it made sense for the stories that happened on this volcanic island. Of course the stories and the characters are more volcanic because that was the energy in Sicily. Italy has this kind of machismo culture that we’re thrust into and when you have a bunch of Americans going to Europe, there’s always that discourse with the puritanical American style versus the Italians who just seem to be much more open and sexual, to be blunt.”

We think White will be keen to play around with the geography and culture of Sicily throughout the entirety of this season, and that could be reflected in a potential season 3 down the road, as well. It would make sense for season 2 to have a few more big, buzz-worthy moments, largely because those were some of the standouts from the first go-around. (We have a feeling we’ll be thinking about the end of season 1 for quite some time…)

