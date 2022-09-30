Grey’s Anatomy season 19 key art: Ellen Pompeo & new faces

As we get set for the premiere of Grey’s Anatomy season 19 on ABC next week, it’s nice to get some official key art! Beyond just that, it’s also good to have a sense of how the network is looking to promote this season!

We don’t think it’s going to be a surprise to a lot of people out there, but the broadcast network is absolutely trying to mix things up a little bit. They know that Ellen Pompeo is leaving the show after eight episodes, at least in terms of an on-screen presence. (She will remain the narrator and an executive producer.) Because of all of this, they don’t want to promote the show just with Meredith and no one else; yet, they also don’t want to ignore her entirely.

If there’s one way we’d describe the image above, it’s the show trying to bring together both worlds. You’ve got the original cast members in Ellen Pompeo, James Pickens, Jr., and Chandra Wilson, and then you have the five new surgical residents — the next generation. It’s a little weird that other characters like Owen, Amelia, Teddy, or Maggie aren’t involved here, but clearly the show is trying to claim that this is a total refresh right now.

Will it work? That remains to be seen, and a lot of it could be very-much dependent on how these new characters are presented. It’s going to be hard to get people super-invested in new faces when we’ve got so many established favorites already, and that’s one struggle. The other is working to ensure that you give us something that we haven’t seen in the past. This can be a new generation, but it can’t be some thematic retreat of a lot of the stories that we saw almost two decades ago.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy right now

What do you think about this Grey’s Anatomy season 19 art?

Beyond just that, is there any one story you are hoping to see presented? Be sure to share right now in the comments and after you do just that, stick around for other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







