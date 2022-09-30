Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 7: Last before finale

Next week on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 1 episode 7, one thing feels absolutely clear: Everyone is in danger.

To describe the ending of episode 6 as epic doesn’t quite do it justice. Right after we saw Galadriel and Arondir share a little bit of screen time together, everything started to fall apart courtesy of the floods, the fires, and the absolute chaos. We know that Sauron is not exactly gone, just as we know that Galadriel’s desire for revenge may push her to places that she didn’t quite know she’d go.

If episode 7 does not pick up immediately in the aftermath of the final minutes of episodes 6, we’re going to be angry. How can you not be? We already know that Galadriel makes it through this situation thanks to the J.R.R. Tolkien source material. However, what impact does this much death and destruction have on her? It is one of the pains of being an immortal elf — you see so much suffering continuously around you. You can watch people come and go, and see so many greetings and partings. This is what makes a part of Arondir’s love story sad within itself.

Beyond everything that we have spelled out here so far, perhaps the most important thing to note is where this episode currently stands within the larger order: It is the final one before the season 1 finale. Can anyone else believe that we are at this point already? It’s almost hard to accept, but this is in part a consequence of the first two episodes premiering at once. At least we know in advance that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is meant to be potentially a five-season project, and it already has an official renewal for a season 2. The future is at least something you don’t have to worry about. (Of course, there could be a long hiatus in between seasons.)

