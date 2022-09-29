When is Kelli Giddish’s final episode of Law & Order: SVU?

We know that Kelli Giddish will be a part of Law & Order: SVU season 24 tonight, but just how long will we actually have her? For those curious as to the actress’ final episode, we do have some more insight all about that within.

First and foremost, let’s not the following: We won’t be losing Amanda Rollins as a main character in the immediate future. She’ll continue to be a factor on the show for most of the fall. Based on an Instagram response from showrunner David Graziano, the last episode to feature Rollins is going to be episode 9, which could easily be (though we’re not confirming it) the final episode before the Christmas break. He also made it clear that there is a specific plan for the ending:

I already know how we’re going to say goodbye (for now) to her. It will be an honest exploration of sisterhood, chosen family, redemption and hope – with a storyline tailor made for our two female powerhouses. Love will prevail for Rollisi, because I’m a romantic like that.

Graziano was put into a really difficult position here, largely in that it was not his decision to write out Giddish; instead, this was something that came down from the highest level. He then had to find a way to tell this story that would satisfy at least some fans, and we think he and the writers have put their all into it. He clearly understands how much people are invested in Rollins, and some people out there see themselves in her. SVU is catharsis for a lot of people, and that is what makes a change like this so difficult.

All we ask with Rollins’ departure is that the door is left open for a potential return; that at least offers a measure of hope that someday, circumstances could change and she could find her way back.

