Ghosts season 2 episode 2 spoilers: More on ‘Alberta’s Podcast’

After you dive into this week’s epic premiere, why not take a look towards Ghosts season 2 episode 2? There is a LOT coming now to CBS!

One of the things that is so special about this show is that somehow, they find a way to give all of the main characters moments in the sun, even if Ghosts has a far larger cast than you tend to see for a network TV comedy. There are so many overlapping themes and reasons to feel a wide range of emotion, and we think we’ll see a bit of that in “Alberta’s Podcast.” Also, there are a couple of things that remind us already of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, a show that we love for a million different reasons.

For more, go ahead and check out the full Ghosts season 2 episode 2 synopsis below:

“Alberta’s Podcast” – Sam decides to host a podcast exploring the mystery surrounding Alberta’s death. Also, Hetty develops an unusual relationship with a broken washing machine, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Oct. 6 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Even though we’re pretty early on in this season, we have a lot of confidence that Ghosts is going to be one of those comedies that avoids a sophomore slump. A lot of that is due to the B&B element to the story, and also the idea that in season 1, we spent a lot of time meeting and understanding a lot of these characters. Now, there’s a better chance to get into what makes all of them tick. There’s so much room to explore and we’ve got a lot of faith in the people involved here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Ghosts right away

What do you most want to see when it comes to Ghosts season 2 episode 2 on CBS next week?

Is there any one thing in particular you want to see? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back to make 100% sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







