Ghosts season 2 episode 2 spoilers: More on ‘Alberta’s Podcast’

GhostsAfter you dive into this week’s epic premiere, why not take a look towards Ghosts season 2 episode 2? There is a LOT coming now to CBS!

One of the things that is so special about this show is that somehow, they find a way to give all of the main characters moments in the sun, even if Ghosts has a far larger cast than you tend to see for a network TV comedy. There are so many overlapping themes and reasons to feel a wide range of emotion, and we think we’ll see a bit of that in “Alberta’s Podcast.” Also, there are a couple of things that remind us already of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, a show that we love for a million different reasons.

For more, go ahead and check out the full Ghosts season 2 episode 2 synopsis below:

“Alberta’s Podcast” – Sam decides to host a podcast exploring the mystery surrounding Alberta’s death. Also, Hetty develops an unusual relationship with a broken washing machine, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Oct. 6 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Even though we’re pretty early on in this season, we have a lot of confidence that Ghosts is going to be one of those comedies that avoids a sophomore slump. A lot of that is due to the B&B element to the story, and also the idea that in season 1, we spent a lot of time meeting and understanding a lot of these characters. Now, there’s a better chance to get into what makes all of them tick. There’s so much room to explore and we’ve got a lot of faith in the people involved here.

Related Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Ghosts right away

What do you most want to see when it comes to Ghosts season 2 episode 2 on CBS next week?

Is there any one thing in particular you want to see? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back to make 100% sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!