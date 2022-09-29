CSI: Vegas season 2: Where are Grissom and Sara?

Where are Grissom and Sara during CSI: Vegas season 2? As we prepare for tonight’s big premiere, it makes sense to wonder.

Let’s get into some of the particulars here for a moment. Longtime OG stars William Petersen and Jorja Fox are not going to be back as their characters for season 2; it’s one of the reasons that Marg Helgenberger is back as Catherine Willows. This is a show that needs a little bit of nostalgia and if it’s not getting it from Grissom and Sara, it needs to look elsewhere.

Well, we know a little bit already about why the two characters are MIA during the premiere. According to a new report from TVLine, they are off sailing around close to the Arctic Circle — clearly, living life on the edge to a certain degree. These are clearly two people who have no real interest in being separate from each other, so we like to think that they are off somewhere and happy.

Is there a chance that we could see them again? Never say never, but it certainly doesn’t feel like this is a huge priority for anyone on the show at the moment. Instead, the goal here appears to be focusing on some of the characters who are right in front of us, as we’re going to have some interesting cases paired with some fascinating long-term stuff for Catherine. This show wants to entertain you still on all fronts, though we’re sure they are pretty well-aware of the fact that there is a large absence that can’t quite be replaced. These two characters are essential to the world of CSI, whether it be the original or this particular revival.

