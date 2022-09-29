Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 3: The chase

Curious to learn more about Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 3? There’s a lot to be intrigued about next week. So where should we start off here? We suppose the most natural place is noting that the title this week is “Catch Me if You Can,” and we tend to think that this is notable in its own right.

Now that we’ve said that, we suggest that you check out the full season 3 episode 3 synopsis for what exactly makes this episode stand out from the pack:

Stabler, Bell and the task force scramble to track down a murderer before he takes desperate action; Jamie blames himself when a mistake leads to further tragedy; Jet makes a crucial discovery that could save a child’s life.

On the surface, this does appear to be an action-packed story that will have a lot of chaos from start to finish. That means that Stabler will have to use all of the resources at his disposal. We do tend to think that Christopher Meloni’s character excels when he is put into that action hero role, perhaps more so than any other performer within the greater Law & Order universe. The problem that does come as a result of this is the emotional toll that it can put on the guy. He’s not as young as he used to be, and he’s got both a lot of demons and a lot of people who rely on him. This will be a pretty difficult thing for him to deal with at the end of the road.

We should also note that this episode could be more of an ensemble affair than even some others we’ve seen as of late. Organized Crime has taken its time building up the supporting cast, but all of them do shine in their own ways.

