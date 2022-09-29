She-Hulk season 1 episode 8 preview: After that Josh reveal…

As we start to move towards She-Hulk season 1 episode 8 next week on Disney+, absolutely there are a handful of things to wonder about!

Let’s start, first and foremost, with this: Are we going to understand soon what’s going on with the vials and/or the injection Jen received from Josh? We learned at the end of episode 7 that she wasn’t just ghosted by the guy; he’s actually a full-on villain out to do some pretty terrible stuff. Just like you would imagine, that’s not an easy thing to accept and it could come to define a good chunk of the next few episodes, depending on what the endgame is.

This is where things remain a little bit troublesome for this show, which has done a pretty good job of shielding said endgame at just about every corner. It’s still not entirely clear if there is a singular Big Bad here, or what it is that we’re building towards at the end of the season. No doubt there have been a lot of enjoyable moments along the way, and we do think that this week was important! Jen started to accept more of who she is, both as a regular human and her alter-ego. Unfortunately, we think the Josh reveal could undo a little bit of that.

There’s only so much time left in the season, so we do think things will need to start moving at a little more of a rapid pace. We tend to think that Titania still has a role to play, and we wouldn’t be shocked if we get at least a small Mark Ruffalo cameo in here again at some point — even if Bruce hasn’t been a part of the series since some of its early days.

