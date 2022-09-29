NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 premiere: ‘Game of Drones’ videos!

With the premiere of NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 coming to CBS a week from Sunday, isn’t it nice to get a better sense of what’s actually ahead?

This week the network presented some of the first sneak peeks for “Game of Drones” and the first one below is pretty darn funny. Deeks and Kensi are preparing Rosa to go off to school, and you can see just how incredibly nervous the two of them are. They are both instant parents to a teenager and they have zero idea what to do or how to handle it. They’re overly protective, not that this should really surprise anyone out there. This is the sort of people that they are! They’ll do anything they can to help the people they care about.

The second sneak peek, meanwhile, is far more serious. Kilbride and Callen are having an important back-and-forth conversation and the focus of this one is about a body recovered in Syria. It is one identified as Trudy Chambers … which just so happens to be one of Hetty’s many aliases. Does this mean that Linda Hunt’s character is officially gone from this world? We 100% understand why it is easy to jump to that conclusion, but we are not doing that here. We know that she’s smart, shrewd, and would do anything to cover her tracks if there is a serious mission at hand.

Finally, the third preview seemingly revolves around the case of the week, where the team “searches for a suspect and their motive following the bombing of a large facility where military combat drones are assembled.” Sound dangerous to anyone else? It probably is, given that all hands are on deck and everyone is out in the field … albeit in slightly different roles. Just look at where Deeks is in relation to everyone else!

