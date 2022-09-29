American Horror Story season 11 premiere date, NYC title revealed

After weeks of rumors, it’s now official: American Horror Story season 11 is now AHS: NYC. FX revealed the news today, and alongside that the premiere date of Wednesday, October 19 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time.

As if that wasn’t enough for you, the network also indicated that the ten-episode season is going to have a pretty unusual airing structure: The first two episodes are going to air at once, and for the four weeks that follow, you’ll get two episodes on a weekly basis. It’s a surprise that the network is turning this into effectively a five-week event, but this may be them clearly recognizing that there’s no sense in having a horror-based show air so far away from Halloween.

So who is an official part of the cast this time around? Think along the lines of Joe Mantello, Billie Lourd, Zachary Quinto, Russell Tovey, Leslie Grossman, Charlie Carver, Sandra Bernhard, Isaac Powell, Denis O’Hare and Patti LuPone. Official details about the season have yet to be revealed, but based on the rumors out there, this is going to be a period piece for at least part of the story. The show has done a good job with some of these in the past, whether it be Asylum, Freak Show, or 1984. In some ways, we think the anthology has done a better job capturing eras of the past than they have the present.

The big surprise to us is largely that FX is launching this show in less than three weeks and yet, they just announced more details today. What in the world are they waiting on? Anyhow, the most important thing now is that we know when the show is back and hopefully, we’re getting a whole stream of promotion from now leading up to the premiere.

