Squid Game season 2 premiere date: Is early 2024 possible?

The road to a Squid Game season 2 premiere is going to be a long one, but just how long are we talking about here?

So far, the only thing that’s been reported is that more than likely, the show is going to be back on Netflix at some point in 2024. Filming isn’t going to be starting up until we get around to next year, so this is not a process that is going to be rushed along … even if the streaming service probably wished that they had more episodes sooner rather than later.

The dream scenario could be early 2024 so now, we have to pose the following: Is that really possible? Or, is it more likely to be the summer or fall of the year? That’s something that the streaming service is probably considering on multiple fronts. If they split the season into parts, it is far more likely that the show will be ready early in the year. Otherwise, it could be longer depending on just how long post-production takes. This show does require a lot of work, after all, to ensure a level of visual perfection.

One thing we’re already sure of at the moment is that 2024 could be one of the biggest years ever for Netflix, or at least that’s probably what they want. If they could release Squid Game and Stranger Things within the same year, plus potentially more of shows like Virgin River and Bridgerton, that would be an incredible 12-month stretch for them. Their big concern right now, though, should be more about the price of the service amidst a difficult financial time for a lot of people.

