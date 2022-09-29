The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 5: Serena’s next move

As we prepare for The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 5, the situation for Serena has already changed yet again.

After spending the majority of episode 4 operating an embassy-of-sorts at Gilead, Yvonne Strahovski’s character was forced out — due to building codes, no less. Luke made sure that she was forced to flee and now, she is off with a woman named Mrs. Wheeler, who is clearly some sort of follower out to hold true to Gilead traditions even in Canada. This is a place where Serena can supposedly advocate for her cause. After all, there are clearly others there who share her beliefs.

Now that we’ve said that, we have a hard time thinking that one of the show’s central villains is going to be in this particular place forever. This new location does not seemingly have much in the way of security and while Serena may have her supporters in Canada, are they all going to stand outside of her house? June could decide to get revenge at any time — but then again, she had a perfect opportunity to do this on episode 4 and she decided not to shoot.

We don’t think that Elisabeth Moss’ character is going to just be forgetting about Serena in the near future; we just think that for the time being, she’s got some other priorities. That includes going across the border with Luke, as the two are going to embark on a very particular mission in episode 5. Is that going to include them finding Hannah? There’s a real sense or urgency with that, but there may not be a way for that to happen. Time is of the essence and this is a very dangerous situation.

