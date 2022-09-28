Outlander season 7 video: Sam Heughan & a tour of the Big House

While we all eagerly await Outlander season 7 to premiere on Starz, isn’t it nice to have some great stuff from Sam Heughan today? We tend to think so!

If you look below, you can see the actor giving a behind-the-scenes peek into the show’s set for the Big House. As Sam mentions, there are different versions that the show uses depending on where they are. This is the house that is used for interiors, which is a much more stable environment for all of them that can be utilized within the show’s studio in Scotland. They of course also other outdoor sets they can use when the situation calls on it.

What’s mostly fun about this video is just seeing all the tiny, important details that are incorporated into making this world feel as real and authentic as humanly possible. Period pieces are often challenging with this in mind, and we’ve also found from our own experience of being on set that they are often smaller (and hotter) than you would think. It is the less-glamorous side of being an actor where you’re having to dive into a particular role in one of these strange places.

At this point, we know that Sam and the rest of the Outlander cast are more than halfway through production of season 7! In a perfect world, that could be a signal that we are inching ever closer to a premiere but ultimately, it’s up to Starz as to when they want to put the first half of episodes out there. They’ve got a pretty packed schedule already, but it’s our personal hope that we can venture back to Fraser’s Ridge at some point in the spring. Just remember where things left off with Jamie and Claire! There is so much content right now to explore.

There's no place like the Frasers' home. Take a look around the Big House with the one and only @SamHeughan. #Outlander pic.twitter.com/XSg33aW1Bh — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) September 28, 2022

