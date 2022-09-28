9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 spoilers: Lucifer, Yellowstone actors join

If you needed another reason to be excited for 9-1-1: Lone Star, there is all sorts of awesome stuff coming around the bend! For this article, we have a lot to get into from a casting point of view, as three extremely notable actors are coming on board the latest batch of episodes.

Just note that all of the casting info here is coming courtesy of a new Deadline report.

Neal McDonough – The Yellowstone / Arrow alum is returning on a recurring presence moving forward. He is St. Ty O’Brien, a police officer who clashed with Rob Lowe’s character of Owen Strand last season. More than likely, that is going to continue moving forward.

D.B. Woodside – The Lucifer alum has a major new role to play here in Trevor, described as a “wholesome, handsome, charismatic, father and preacher. His new job has brought him and his daughter to Texas, but their new city greets them with a rare and dangerous storm.” Well, that doesn’t sound altogether great here, why?

Amanda Schull – The former Suits and 12 Monkeys actress is playing Special Agent Rose Casey, described as “an FBI agent investigating the members of an extremist group. She believes the group is planning a dangerous attack and needs Owen’s help gathering evidence to strengthen the case.”

Now, of course the hard part here is going to be waiting … especially since this new batch of episodes won’t be on the air for a LONG time. The earliest we’d say to expect new episodes at this point is in January, given that the spin-off is not a part of Fox’s fall schedule. The plan here, more than likely, is similar to what we saw last season with the show coming on to kick off the new year.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 9-1-1: Lone Star right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







