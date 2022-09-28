Why did Guy Lockard leave Chicago Med? Where is Dylan Scott?

Why did Guy Lockard leave Chicago Med during last week’s season 8 premiere — and where is Dylan Scott at this point? You may be wondering some of those questions as you get into tonight’s episode.

After all, the departure of Dylan last week was pretty darn stunning. Remember for a moment here that the character exited as a result of everything that happened in the premiere including 1) Jo’s death and 2) the realization that he would never be able to leave behind his past in the police if he stayed in the Windy City. He wants to be a doctor and in order to do that properly, he may need a fresh start. His exit was actually similar in that way to what we’ve seen from some other characters over the years. The writers aren’t just out to kill everyone off but instead, recognize that Chicago isn’t always the right place for everyone. Dylan spent the entirety of his life in the Windy City and at a certain point, he realized that there needed to be a change. We’re not officially at that point.

Is there a chance that we’re going to be seeing the show bring Dylan back down the road? At this point, it’d be silly to rule that out — just like it’d be silly to ever assume that any former series regular is gone for good. A lot of the time, it just depends heavily on the story you are trying to tell at a given moment in time.

For now, we know that Chicago Med does still have a pretty large roster of other main characters — and then also April, who is going to be around for a short period of time to get closure.

