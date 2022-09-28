Andor season 1 episode 5 preview: The next phase of rebellion

As we get ourselves prepared now for Andor season 1 episode 5 on Disney+ next week, there is absolutely a lot to get into!

First and foremost, remember, clearly, that this is not your ordinary Star Wars show. Episode 4 in particular was vast and complicated; this is a show being set up more for diehard Star Wars fans than it is the casual crowd. After all, the ISB a.k.a. the Imperial Security Bureau, is a pretty deep pull. What the show did effectively in episode 4 was set the table for a LOT of chaotic stuff from start to finish. We now know just how many forces are at play, and also what Cassian is up against.

The problem for Andor at this point is that we’re not sure that he is even aware of what he is up against. Right now, we’re seeing multiple adversaries at play while Luthen works to bring him along — but in doing so, this is also a guy who is working to further an agenda of his own.

In general, we imagine that the next few episodes are going to be more about Andor understanding the importance of the rebellion and what his greater role in it can be. The story of Rogue One is a great thing to remind yourself of, largely because he eventually becomes this guy who is willing to risk his life for the greater cause. We just have a lot of work to do in order to get there. Andor may not be the easiest to market out of any of the Star Wars shows on Disney+, but it could easily prove to be the best by the end of it all. This is a show about politics, working people, and defying the odds.

